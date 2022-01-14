Grenade defused in old Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 14: The Bomb Disposal Squad of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday morning defused a grenade, which was recovered inside a pressure cooker at Khwaja Bazaar Chowk in old Srinagar.
Police said that they came to know about the suspicious object and BDS teams were rushed to the area.
“The grenade was in a pressure cooker and was wrapped in a bag,” police said, adding that after defusing the same, a grenade lever was recovered from the spot. The incident caused traffic disruption in the area which was later restored.