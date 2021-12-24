Grenade found during earth filling of graveyard in Srinagar, defused
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Dec 24: A grenade was found by locals during earth filling at a graveyard in Srinagar's Magarmal Bagh on Friday, news agency GNS reported while officials, who said the device was defused without causing any damage.

A police officer told GNS that during earth filling at graveyard near Iqra Masjid Magarmal Bagh, locals found the grenade and accordingly informed police.

Later a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot.

The BDS then defused the device without causing any damage, the officer added.

