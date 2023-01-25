Gulshanabad residents decry frequent snags in transformer 

Muskan Beigh

Srinagar, Jan 25: Residents of Gulshanabad, Mushtaq Colony area of Hyderpora here have expressed resentment over frequent damages to power transformer installed in the area.

They said that the issue is causing inconvenience to them and they want augmentation of the transformer. One of the residents, Muzaffar Rashid said that in the last one month, transformer in this area developed a technical snag more than four times, causing immense problems for the people particularly elderly and patients in the area.