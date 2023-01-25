Gulshanabad residents decry frequent snags in transformer 

Muskan Beigh
Srinagar, Jan 25: Residents of Gulshanabad, Mushtaq Colony area of Hyderpora here have expressed resentment over frequent damages to power transformer installed in the area.
They said that the issue is causing inconvenience to them and they want augmentation of the transformer. One of the residents, Muzaffar Rashid said that in the last one month, transformer in this area developed a technical snag more than four times, causing immense problems for the people particularly elderly and patients in the area.
President of the Mushtaq Colony, Hyderpora, Habibullah Dar said that currently 150KVA transformer is catering to more than 62 households, which according to him is inadequate and leads to overloading.
“Due to overloading, the electric transformer frequently develops snags,” Dar said, adding they have approached the concerned electric sub-division several times in this regard “but all our pleas have fallen on deaf ears.”
Residents have appealed to Chief Engineer KPDCL to look into their genuine demands and either install another transformer or upgrade the existing one.
The AEE of the area, said that he would look into the issue. “I will look into the transformer issue of the area so that people won't suffer,” he added.