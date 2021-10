"Encounter has started at #Bemina area of #Srinagar. Srinagar Police on the job. Further details shall follow, a police spokesman said.

This is the second gunfight in Kashmir of this evening. Earlier, a militant allegedly involved in the killing of a PDD employee from Batmaloo area of Srinagar on October 2 was killed in a gunfight at Wahibug area of Pulwama district.