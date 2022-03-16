Gunfight underway in Srinagar's Nowgam

Srinagar Mar 16: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Nowgam area on Srinagar outskirts in the early hours of Wednesday.
"Encounter has started at #Nowgam area of #Srinagar . Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
The firefight is believed to have raged after the security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.
The number of trapped militants in the area was not immediately known.