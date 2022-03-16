Srinagar

Gunfight underway in Srinagar's Nowgam

The number of trapped militants in the area was not immediately known.
Security armoured vehicles on standby at an encounter site in Nowgam area on Srinagar outskirts on Wednesday March 16, 2022.GK Photo
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Mar 16: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Nowgam area on Srinagar outskirts in the early hours of Wednesday.

"Encounter has started at #Nowgam area of #Srinagar . Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.

The firefight is believed to have raged after the security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.

Srinagar gunfight

