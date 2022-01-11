Srinagar
Gynaecology awareness camp held at Soura
Srinagar, Jan 11: A free Gynaecology camp OPD was organised by Well Care Medical Center (WCMC) Soura.
Dr Beenish Jeelani, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist conducted the OPD. “Large number of people from different parts of the Kashmir visited the said camp. Dr Beenish examined and treated the patients with the concerned gynaecology issues. The camp was organised to sensitise women on the importance of taking care of health at every stage of their life” the organisers said in a statement.
Dr Masood ul Hassan, Managing Director WMC said “being a part of the society, it becomes imperative upon us to hold such camps for our female patients”.