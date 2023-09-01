Habba Kadal Bridge to be redesigned on Zero Bridge pattern

Srinagar, Sep 1: With shifting of focus of Smart City projects to Downtown areas, officials today said that the Habba Kadal Bridge will be redesigned on the pattern of Zero Bridge.
Officials said that the bridge will be made into a pedestrian bridge.
An official told Greater Kashmir that the project has been taken up as part of the smart city’s Downtown Urban Renewal plan, which has multiple projects in the pipeline.
“Under the plan, there are many projects that will facelift Downtown and make it an attractive place. These projects include some major road projects and drainage projects. The Habba Kadal bridge project is part of the same plan which has already started,” he said.
They said Habba Kadal Bridge will be developed as a public space, and no vehicles will be allowed there. They said there will be proper seating arrangements, Gazebos, lighting, and fencing, which will be wood-based to give it a heritage look.
While speaking to Greater Kashmir, Athar Aamir Khan, CEO Srinagar Smart City Limited, said that the work on the bridge has started and will be completed within three months.
“The bridge will be turned into a beautiful public place where locals and tourists can come and enjoy their evenings. There will be beautiful woodwork done on the bridge with proper seating, lighting, and fencing arrangements. No vehicle will be allowed on the bridge, and it will be purely a pedestrian bridge like Zero Bridge in the City center,” Khan said.
He said that there are other projects in the pipeline that will enhance the public places, roads, and drainage in the downtown areas.