Habba Kadal residents protest against drinking water shortage

Srinagar, Apr 27: Residents of Nai Sarak locality of Habba Kadal today staged protest against water shortage in the locality.
Dozens of vehicles were stranded residents mostly women blocked road to protest against scarcity of potable water.
This was the second protest in the same locality in a week. The protesters alleged that PHE department doesn’t take their grievances seriously.
The protesters blocked the road forcing commuters to halt their vehicles.
One of the protesters said, “we have been deprived of drinking water for the last two months.” “We approached authorities but were of no use. We are being forced to stage protest,” she said.
Police and PHE officials rushed to the spot and assured the protesters that their grievances will be addressed.