Habba Kadal residents stage protest against installation of Smart Meters

Srinagar, June 22: Residents of Habba Kadal here today staged a protest against installation of Smart Meters in the locality.
The residents, mostly females, gathered at Habba Kadal chowk and shouted slogans to mark their protest. “We belong to economically weaker sections of the society and feed on meagre earnings. Should we use that money to feed ourselves or pay power bills,” they said.
The residents blocked traffic in the area. The residents complained that the price hike in essentials has made their life miserable.
"We are unable to feed ourselves and the government is expecting us to pay exorbitant bills,” said another protestor.
The residents said that they are protesting peacefully and are asking for the restoration of the flat. They appealed to authorities to look into the issue before “forcing” Smart Meters on them.