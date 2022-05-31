Hajj pilgrims asked to deposit arrangement dues

An official statement said in this regard, the pilgrims are informed that the pay-in-slip can also be downloaded from www.jkshc.org.

Meanwhile, the Hajj pilgrims of Jammu / Ladakh Division who have opted Srinagar Embarkation Point shall have to deposit additional charges on account of boarding for their stay at Haj House, Srinagar. The concerned pilgrims are required to deposit the receipt (pay-in-slips) of the amount at the office of respective Deputy Commissioners at the time of collection of passports and other travel documents, it added.