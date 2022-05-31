Hajj pilgrims asked to deposit arrangement dues

Srinagar, May 31: The J&K Haj Committee today informed all selected Hajj pilgrims that they shall deposit the Hajj arrangement dues which includes mandatory Insurance Premium, Transport charges from Hajj House to Airport and other handling charges to be incurred by JK Hajj Committee as per the details given below through J&K Bank in Account No: 1206 0405 0000 5039.
An official statement said in this regard, the pilgrims are informed that the pay-in-slip can also be downloaded from www.jkshc.org.
Meanwhile, the Hajj pilgrims of Jammu / Ladakh Division who have opted Srinagar Embarkation Point shall have to deposit additional charges on account of boarding for their stay at Haj House, Srinagar. The concerned pilgrims are required to deposit the receipt (pay-in-slips) of the amount at the office of respective Deputy Commissioners at the time of collection of passports and other travel documents, it added.
Pilgrims who do not want to avail boarding facility at Hajj House, Srinagar shall pay Rs.850 per pilgrim.
Pilgrims belonging to Kashmir Division who want to avail the boarding facility at Hajj House, Srinagar for one night shall have to pay Rs.1250 (Rs.850 + Rs.400) per pilgrim. Pilgrims of Jammu / Ladakh Division who have opted Srinagar Embarkation Point shall have to pay Rs.2100/- per pilgrim as they have to report Haj House, Bemina 60 hours prior to their departure.
Pilgrims travelling from Delhi Embarkation Point shall have to pay Rs.200 only per Pilgrim as Insurance Premium / Administrative.