Hakeem Bagh residents demand cleaning of drains

Srinagar, Sep 26: The residents of Hakeem Bagh area of uptown Rawalpora have demanded cleaning and de-choking of drainage network in their locality.
They said since years nobody has cleaned the drainage network in their area which with the slightest of downpour gets blocked and overflows.
According to a local Saalim Ahmad, the drainage network has been rendered useless by complete blockade.
"We face a lot of discomfort in the locality as the chocked drains emanate pungent smell and the dirt backflows into our compounds with every rainfall. Nobody is taking care of our locality," rued Imtiyaz Ahmed Ganaie President Masjid Intizamia Committee Hakeem Bagh Rawalpora.
"Therefore we request the authorities to look into the matter urgently as it is a civic issue impacting all in the locality" He added.
Meanwhile a social activist Arshad Dijoo from Rawalpora said that on public demand he took up the matter with SMC officers who promised to do the needful immediately.