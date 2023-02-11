Hamdania Colony inhabitants decry lack of drainage system, dilapidated road

Srinagar, Feb 11: Residents of Hamdania Colony Sector A at Bemina here expressed resentment over lack of drainage system.
A delegation from the locality Greater Kashmir said that in absence of a drainage system, they face immense problems.
“Absence of drainage system causes waterlogging during rains making it difficult for inhabitants to venture out of houses. During heavy rains, water enters our gardens and seeps into the foundation of our houses,” locals said.
Inhabitants said that the road of the area is also in a dilapidated condition for the last many years. “Despite a number of reminders to the government, it looks that our pleas have fallen on deaf ears,” they said.
“We urge the concerned authorities to construct the drainage system and macadamise the road at the earliest,” they added.