Hand, foot and mouth disease outbreaks at Mallinson Girls School

As per the official communication of District Surveillance Unit, IDSP Srinagar, there has been an outbreak of HFMD at the school's and the first case was reported on September 9 in the age group 4-5.

Hand-foot-and-mouth disease is a mild, contagious viral infection common in young children.

Symptoms include sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet. Hand-foot-and-mouth disease is most commonly caused by coxsackievirus.

The rashes or blisters are typically seen on the hands, foot, forearm and mouth and that’s how the disease gets its name. A team of doctors visited the school and identified the children affected with HFMD. The doctors found that some children complained of fever with rash, poor appetite, vague feeling of being unwell (malaise) and sore throat.