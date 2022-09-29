Hand, foot and mouth disease outbreaks at Mallinson Girls School

Srinagar, Sep 29: At least 13 children have been infected with hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) at Mallinson Girls School Srinagar.
As per the official communication of District Surveillance Unit, IDSP Srinagar, there has been an outbreak of HFMD at the school's and the first case was reported on September 9 in the age group 4-5.
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease is a mild, contagious viral infection common in young children.
Symptoms include sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet. Hand-foot-and-mouth disease is most commonly caused by coxsackievirus.
The rashes or blisters are typically seen on the hands, foot, forearm and mouth and that’s how the disease gets its name. A team of doctors visited the school and identified the children affected with HFMD. The doctors found that some children complained of fever with rash, poor appetite, vague feeling of being unwell (malaise) and sore throat.
“Administration of the school were recommended that the infected children remain away from the institution for at least 10 days from onset of symptoms and must be allowed to join back after full recovery,” reads an official communique.
Besides, local Health Staff was advised to keep a close vigil on the situation and report accordingly.
“Principal, Teachers and Supervisors were alerted to look out for children with fever rash/blisters on palms and souls and to isolate them immediately. Screening before coming to class is recommended. If there were any more cases should be reported immediately Advisory regarding the disease was also issued to the concerned school,” reads an order.
The viral infection, which is highly contagious and seen in pre-primary children, has forced the school to shut the KG classes for a few days to break the chain of infection.
“I am worried as my children were suffering from a throat infection a few days ago. But I thought it was a normal infection. But as we got to know about the outbreak of diseases, we are worried,” said Amina, a parent.