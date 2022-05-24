‘Hangul Week’ commences at Dachigam

Srinagar, May 23: Celebrations of ‘Hangul Week’ commenced today at Dachigam National Park here with participants pledging to save the endangered species.
Various DDC members, PRI members, members of Phaak Forum, students from various Schools and civil society members from various areas around Dachigam attending today's function.
Altaf Hussian, Wildlife Warden, Central Kashmir presided over the function and said that the last viable population of Hangul (Cervus Hanglu) in the Indian sub-continent exists only in the protected Dachigam National Park. Lately, there have been a few sightings in connected areas outside the park in south Kashmir but their number is believed to be negligible.
DDC members Ali Muhammad Rather, GM Rather and Peer Bilal of Phaak Forum also spoke on the occasion. They assured full support and cooperation from the people for making the 'Save Hangul Campaign' a success.