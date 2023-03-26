Haphazard shifting of electric poles puts commuters at risk

They said these electric poles are being shifted in an unprofessional manner posing risk of accidents, not only for commuters but for pedestrians as well.

“In broad daylight, the Power department is shifting these electric poles in a haphazard manner posing risk to commuters. These electric poles are carried on small vehicles. The major part of these poles is outside these vehicles. This is posing a risk to every commuter. There should be a proper use of vehicles and other safety measures,” said Basit Ahmad, a commuter.