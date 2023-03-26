Haphazard shifting of electric poles puts commuters at risk

Srinagar, Mar 26: Commuters across Srinagar have expressed concern over haphazard shifting of electric poles on busy roads here.
They said these electric poles are being shifted in an unprofessional manner posing risk of accidents, not only for commuters but for pedestrians as well.
“In broad daylight, the Power department is shifting these electric poles in a haphazard manner posing risk to commuters. These electric poles are carried on small vehicles. The major part of these poles is outside these vehicles. This is posing a risk to every commuter. There should be a proper use of vehicles and other safety measures,” said Basit Ahmad, a commuter.
The commuters said that such acts not only risk lives but also hinder traffic movement in traffic congested areas. “Authorities should follow proper procedure so that transfer of electric poles and other such material will be done in the proper manner. Traffic congestion is already a big issue amid many development projects. If materials like electric poles are shifted in such a manner, it will also hinder traffic movement. We hope such procedures of carrying material will be done in a professional manner,” said another commuter.
The commuters in the Srinagar areas appealed to the concerned authorities to look into the matter. Chief Engineer Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation did not respond to multiple calls from this reporter.