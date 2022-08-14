Har Ghar Tiranga campaign | 1850-metre long Tricolour displayed at Bakshi Stadium

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary took a round of the stadium to inspect the 1850 metres long flag held/displayed by thousands of citizens to mark the celebrations under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary lauded the efforts of the District Administration Srinagar for organizing such a grand event of displaying the 1850 meters long National Flag that instils the spirit of nationalism, sacrifice and fraternity amongst the citizens.

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar also spoke on the occasion and appreciated all the participants for making the event a grand success.