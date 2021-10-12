Harwan residents decry unavailability of cab service

A delegation from the area said that the cab service is almost absent during evening hours taking a toll on students, office goes and other passengers.

The locals said that the cab operators don't operate after 4 pm on Lal Chowk-Harwan route . They said that the passengers are left stranded owing to unavailability of cab services.

"This issue has been there for years now. It is more problematic during autumn and winter. These cab drivers work as per their will and don't consider people who travel after evening. Everyone doesn’t have personal vehicles and administration should address this issue so that we don't suffer," said YaqoobWani, a local from Harwan.

The locals said that they reached out to administration several times “but nothing was done.”

"We appeal DC Srinagar to ensure that we don't suffer more. We appeal government to press SRTC busses into service," said Adil Ahmed, a student.