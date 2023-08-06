Hashtag Polo View unveiled

Srinagar, Aug 6: Hashtag Polo View installation was unveiled by prominent artist Rouble Nagi here.
On the occasion, Nagi said she has installed many installations in Srinagar #Kashmir # Srinagar, #Dalgate
“Installing artistic hashtags involves a thoughtful and creative process that aims to enhance visual appeal and thematic relevance of art. These hashtags range from popular art-related keywords to more niche and specific terms,” Nagi said.
“These meticulous installations not just add as an element of charm to the city but also connect the artist with a wider community of like-minded individuals, fostering engagement, and promoting the appreciation of artistic expression. Selfie points with a touch of Art,” she said.
“The concept for my public artworks in Srinagar is to establish unique and culturally active places making it more attractive to individuals and business,” she added.
Elaborating, she said “I believe that places with strong public art expressions break the trend of blandness and sameness, and give communities a stronger sense of place and identity.”
“Kashmir is an extremely tourist friendly place, and for creating an attractive, vibrant sense of place, public art in a town is as important as appealing storefronts, good street lighting, green spaces and fine restaurants as seen in Polo View Srinagar. Cities gain real value through public art. Srinagar is no exception. Polo View Market has immense significance and aesthetics that enchant visitors and locals alike. The bustling bazaar is not just a commercial hub but also a cultural center, reflecting the rich heritage and craftsmanship of Kashmiri artisans,” she said
“A stroll through Polo View Market is an enchanting journey through the essence of Kashmiri culture and a treasure trove of timeless beauty and aesthetics,” she said.