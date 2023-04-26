Hazratbal hit-and-run case | Victims demand stern action against accused

Srinagar, Apr 26: Two sisters who were injured in a hit-and-run case on the day of Eid ul Fitr while riding a two wheeler (Scooty) have demanded stern action against the three accused.
As already reported, two sisters riding scooty were hit by a trio who were riding a bike, outside Kashmir University Hazratbal gate, on April 22.
As per the CCTV footage, the trio riding a bike hit the Scooty at Hazratbal near J&K Bank and fled from the spot. The incident left two sisters injured.
"We had gone to wish one of our relatives on the eve of Eid and while we were returning home, a bike came from the backside and hit us badly, leaving both of us seriously injured," said one of the sisters.
"They saw us falling on the ground but they did not stop but fled from the spot," she said.
Soon after the incident, Srinagar police assessed the CCTV footage of the area and sought identification of the trio who were on a bike which hit a Scooty, in a hit and run case.
"Public is requested to identify these three accused who are involved in a hit and run accident. FIR no 53/2023 U/s 279,337 IPC of Police station. Kindly inform at Mobile no: 7006959822, informant will be rewarded & identity will be kept confidential. This is a screenshot from CCTV footage," Srinagar police tweeted.
Few hours later, the Srinagar Police was able to crack the case and arrested the trio involved in the hit and run accident. "On the basis of information provided by vigilant citizens, All the three boys involved in hit and run case in Hazratbal area were arrested by Nigeen PS. Bike that caused the accident was also seized. They had badly hit & injured a lady. CCTV footage played a huge role in the investigation," the Police tweeted.
Meanwhile, one of the injured girls who was riding the Scooty said they fell unconscious after they were hit by the bike. "Public gathered there and shifted us to a health centre at Habbak where we were referred to SKIMS Soura for treatment. We are thankful to Srinagar police for cracking this hit and run accident case and arresting the accused. All the three should be given exemplary punishment," the girl said.
The duo said they would have forgiven the trio riding on the bike if they would have stopped after hitting the Scooty. "But they behaved so weirdly and fled from the spot. They should have stopped and apologised for the act. We would have resolved the issue on the spot," one of the injured girls said.
Superintendent of Police, Hazratbal Mashkoor Ahmed when contacted told Greater Kashmir that investigation was going on into the case.