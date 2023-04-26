Hazratbal hit-and-run case | Victims demand stern action against accused

Few hours later, the Srinagar Police was able to crack the case and arrested the trio involved in the hit and run accident. "On the basis of information provided by vigilant citizens, All the three boys involved in hit and run case in Hazratbal area were arrested by Nigeen PS. Bike that caused the accident was also seized. They had badly hit & injured a lady. CCTV footage played a huge role in the investigation," the Police tweeted.

Meanwhile, one of the injured girls who was riding the Scooty said they fell unconscious after they were hit by the bike. "Public gathered there and shifted us to a health centre at Habbak where we were referred to SKIMS Soura for treatment. We are thankful to Srinagar police for cracking this hit and run accident case and arresting the accused. All the three should be given exemplary punishment," the girl said.