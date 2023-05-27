Hazratbal residents decry dilapidated road

Srinagar, May 27: Residents of Dargah Hazratbal on Saturday appealed to the Chief Engineer, R&B Department to macadamise dilapidated road patch near J&K Bank to avert accidents.
A delegation of residents said the road patch outside J&K Bank has developed deep potholes and remains waterlogged due to incessant rains, leading to fear of accidents.
The busy road is used by thousands of commuters especially students visiting the Kashmir University daily.
"These potholes are deep and remain invisible owing to waterlogging. Many vehicles were damaged as a result," the residents said, urging the Chief Engineer, R&B to immediately intervene so that no untoward incident takes place.
"Many children wait for school buses near this rough patch. Temporarily people themselves set up sandbags around the potholes to divert traffic. But it needs a permanent solution. A drain outlet adjacent to the road is also blocked which leads to waterlogging," the residents said.