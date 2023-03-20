HC closes PIL on widening of road from Dalgate to Hazratbal

“Having heard counsel for the parties and perused the material on record, including the latest status report filed by the respondents (authorities), we are of the considered opinion that there is no willful neglect or inaction on the part of the respondents (authorities) to construct the road in question,” the Division Bench said.

“We are satisfied with the steps taken by the respondents to complete the construction/widening of the subject road. We, however, hope and trust that the bottlenecks, which are pointed out by the respondents are removed at the earliest and the remaining stretch of road from Kohnakhan to Rainawari, is also completed with requisite speed.”

The bench, however, left it open to NGO to approach the Court again if there was inordinate delay on the part of the authorities to complete the construction and widening of the road.