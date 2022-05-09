HC declines to quash FIR on domestic violence

Dismissing a plea by one A M Reshi seeking to quash FIR under Section 498-A RPC registered against him with Police Station Pantha Chowk here in 2019, a bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar said: “While the purpose of lodging the FIR and setting the criminal proceedings into motion is to punish the erring husband for his acts of cruelty in connection with demand of dowry, the purpose of proceedings under Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act is to make provision for monetary relief and relief relating to accommodation in favour of the wife as also to prevent the husband from inflicting the acts of domestic violence against her”.

Pointing out that the contention of the counsel for the petitioner was without any merit and deserved to be rejected, the court said: “The two remedies cover different fields and do not overlap each other”.