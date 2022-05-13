HC directs govt to file response to PIL on Right to Education Act

Srinagar, May 13: The High Court has granted Jammu and Kashmir government a month’s more time for filing response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking implementation of the Right to Education Act in letter and spirit.
A division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi granted time for the response following a submission by Additional Advocate General (AAG) Asifa Padroo in this regard.
At the very outset, court said that the then AAG Shah Aamir was granted time to file response to the petition but till date no response has been filed.
“Ms. Asifa Padroo, AAG is present today. She seeks a months’ further time for filing a response. She may do so within a period of one month,” the court said and list the PIL on July 15.
Besides implementation of Right to Education Act in letter and spirit, PIL)trough petitioner, Sheikh Umar Farooq also seeks a direction that no tuition fee, bus or any other incidental fee be charged by any educational institute for the period from August, 2019 till the resumption of the normal schooling in Jammu and Kashmir.