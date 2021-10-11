HC directs induction of helpers in regular hierarchy of LAWDA

Allowing the aggrieved helpers’ plea, a bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar directed government to take necessary steps for their promotion.

“The present case is a classic example of lethargy, red-tapism and inertia in the functioning of Government officials at all levels and because of this attitude of respondents (officers concerned), the petitioners have not been able to get their dues even after 13 years and their legitimate rights have been denied,” court said.

In their petition filed in 2017 through advocate Tasaduq H Khawja,the aggrieved helpers were seeking intervention of the Court to induct them in regular hierarchy of the LAWDA as per their qualification and job profile.

The court directed the authorities concerned to take all necessary steps for induction of the helpers in organizational hierarchy of LAWDA by making necessary amendments in the relevant Recruitment Rules in accordance with the mandate of Government Order No.257-F of 2008 dated 03.09.2008.

The exercise in this regard, the court said, shall be undertaken by the government expeditiously within a period of two months from the date.

“Till this exercise is undertaken, the respondents shall not fill up Class IV posts in the LAWDA by direct recruitment,” it said.

The court pointed out that the authorities, in terms of Government Order dated 03.09.2008 were required to take immediate steps to resolve the issue of induction of helpers in regular hierarchy of the LAWDA by amendment of Recruitment Rules.

“It seems that the officers just slept over the matter and did not take steps in pursuance of the Government Order for a pretty long time”.

The court held that even if the authorities initiated the process but the follow up had been extremely tardy in the sense that the issue had not been resolved even after lapse of 13 years.