HC orders resumption of trial in Wamiq Farooq’s murder case

Refering to the criminal Procedure Code, the Court said: “A reading of sub-section (1) of Section 395 Cr. P. C. would reveal that the court can make a reference to the High Court on being satisfied that the matter pending before it involves a question as to the validity of any Act, Ordinance or Regulation or of any provision thereof which may be necessary for disposal of the case before it or any provision of such Act, Ordinance or Regulation is invalid or inoperative but has not been so declared by the High Court to which the said court is subordinate or by the Supreme Court, provided reasons are recorded for making such a reference to the High Court”.

“ Sub-section (2) of Section 395 Cr. P. C. provides that the court of Session’s may also make a reference to the High Court if it thinks fit that in any case pending before it question of law arises for consideration”, the Court said.