Head Constable suspended over bribery allegations, SHO Nishat attached

Srinagar, Mar 27: J&K Police on Sunday suspended a Head Constable and attached SHO Nishat with District Police Line Srinagar following allegations of bribery against the former.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the police head constable had allegedly approached a person and sought bribe.
Sources said the Head constable has been placed under suspension even as the SHO police station Nishat has been attached to DPL.
“The inquiry is ongoing and a preliminary report is expected by this evening following which future course of action would be decided,” the officer said when asked if the Head Constable or any other personnel or officer would be arrested in the case.
“Tough action would be taken against whosoever is involved,” he added.