Health and Medical Education Department aspirants stage protest | Demand completion of recruitment process

“The general merit list was released and we found ourselves in the safe zone. Later we came to know about the stay on our notification no.02 of 2021 brought by academic arrangement staff. A year passed and on September 30, CAT reserved the decision. However, finally, CAT pronounced the order on the 15th of this month giving JKSSB the liberty to finalise the recruitment process and appointments. Now we fail to understand why no step is taken to finalise the recruitment process,” said another aspirant.

The aspirants said that they had put hopes of their livelihood on this recruitment process as they are jobless. “This is the last hope of our future and we want officials to complete the process without delay,” they said.