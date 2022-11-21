Health and Medical Education Department aspirants stage protest | Demand completion of recruitment process

Srinagar, Nov 21: Aspirants for posts in Health and Medical Education Department staged protest on Monday demanding completion of recruitment process.
Scores of the aspirants assembled at Press Enclave here demanding issuance of the final selection list.
Amid slogans, the aspirants of various posts in Health and Medical Education decried delay in the recruitment process. The aspirants from different districts of Kashmir said that despite the passing one and half year, the recruitment process is still lingering.
The aspirants said that over 1400 posts in various categories were advertised via JKSSB in March 2021.
“We have been waiting for years for jobs after completing our studies in various fields. The advertisement of 1400 posts gave us hope and we started working hard to get selected. But unfortunately the process is still incomplete. Many among us have left their jobs to focus on the recruitment process and now candidates are suffering with depression due to inordinate delay,” said an aspirant from Srinagar.
The aspirants said that score of candidates submitted forms for various posts like Nurses, X-Ray technicians; Health educators, storekeepers, etc. They said that after a few months they cleared CBT along with physical verification.
Aspirants said that following a petition in the High Court, the recruitment was stayed. They said the case was later transferred to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). They said that earlier this month the CAT passed an order in favour of completion of recruitment “but still nothing is being done.”
“The general merit list was released and we found ourselves in the safe zone. Later we came to know about the stay on our notification no.02 of 2021 brought by academic arrangement staff. A year passed and on September 30, CAT reserved the decision. However, finally, CAT pronounced the order on the 15th of this month giving JKSSB the liberty to finalise the recruitment process and appointments. Now we fail to understand why no step is taken to finalise the recruitment process,” said another aspirant.
The aspirants said that they had put hopes of their livelihood on this recruitment process as they are jobless. “This is the last hope of our future and we want officials to complete the process without delay,” they said.