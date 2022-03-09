Health awareness camp held at Shalimar

The day-long camp was organised on directions of Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad for underprivileged sections of the society at Pazalpora area in Shalimar, Srinagar, to sensitise the participants about various important social and health issues.

Prof Talat and KU Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, in their separate messages for the occasion, said the university’s NSS is playing a pivotal role in holding such outreach programmes which can help in raising awareness on important issues at the community-level.