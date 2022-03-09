Health awareness camp held at Shalimar

Srinagar, Mar 9: Kashmir University’s Office of Programme Coordinator National Service Scheme organised an awareness camp as part the varsity’s celebrations related to the International Women’s Day.
The day-long camp was organised on directions of Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad for underprivileged sections of the society at Pazalpora area in Shalimar, Srinagar, to sensitise the participants about various important social and health issues.
Prof Talat and KU Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, in their separate messages for the occasion, said the university’s NSS is playing a pivotal role in holding such outreach programmes which can help in raising awareness on important issues at the community-level.
Dr Musavir Ahmed, Programme Coordinator, NSS underscored the need to spread awareness on issues pertaining to health and hygiene. Dr Heena Basharat, organiser of the camp, said that poor menstrual hygiene caused by lack of education, persisting taboos and stigma. Dr Azhar Ahad Wani Medical Officer KU sensitised the gathering about practices to be adhered to by women to ensure their overall health and wellbeing. During the camp, free sanitary pads, masks and sanitisers were distributed among the women.