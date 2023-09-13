Heat wave grips Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 12: Summer capital Srinagar on Tuesday reeled under intense heat wave on Tuesday.
The summer capital recorded the second highest maximum temperature ever recorded in September since 1891 even as other parts of Kashmir.
“Today Srinagar, Qazigund and Kokernag recorded record breaking severe Heat Wave. Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2°degrees Celsius, which is 6.0°C above normal,” Meteorological Department officials said here.
“This is the 2nd highest maximum temperature ever recorded in September since 1891. It has broken 53 years,” they said, adding that the city recorded 33.8°C on the first September 1970.
MeT officials said that the all-time record was 35.0°C on 18 September 1934 while ad Qazigund recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2°C which is 6.7°C above normal and broke the previous highest maximum.
The officials said that today's Temperature is highest since 1956 for Qazigund* Kokernag, at 32.0°C and today's temperature is highest in 46 years- since 1977 in Kokernag.
Forecast: Heat wave to severe likely to continue on Kashmir for another 4-5 days. Reasons for Severe Heat Wave: Prolong dry spell with less moisture due to stable atmospheric conditions.
Rainfall scenario: Deficit rainfall likely to continue for next one week, atleast in J&K.
Kashmir is currently reeling from a record-breaking heat wave.The IMD has forecast hot and dry weather across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union territories over the next week.
Since the past two weeks , Kashmir valley is experiencing a heat wave to severe heat wave.