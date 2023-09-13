Heat wave grips Srinagar

The summer capital recorded the second highest maximum temperature ever recorded in September since 1891 even as other parts of Kashmir.

“Today Srinagar, Qazigund and Kokernag recorded record breaking severe Heat Wave. Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2°degrees Celsius, which is 6.0°C above normal,” Meteorological Department officials said here.

“This is the 2nd highest maximum temperature ever recorded in September since 1891. It has broken 53 years,” they said, adding that the city recorded 33.8°C on the first September 1970.