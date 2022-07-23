Heavy rain leaves Srinagar areas waterlogged

Locals and traders said that within an hour of rains, various markets in Lal Chowk and its adjoining areas were waterlogged severely affecting normal life.

Social media was flooded with videos of waterlogged areas of Srinagar. Many areas including Palladium lane, Maisuma, TRC, MA Road, and Residency Road were waterlogged.

Traders said due to waterlogging, they were unable to open their shops.