Heavy rain inundates city roads, Lal Chowk turns into swimming pool

Srinagar, Jul 23: Many roads, lanes and by-lanes including in Srinagar were inundated after heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Kashmir on Saturday morning.
The heavy rainfall turned the roads into virtual pools putting people to inconvenience even as the dewatering of the inundated roads was awaited.
The road near Tyndale Biscoe in city centre Lal Chowk resembled a swimming pool at the time this report was filed. Same was the case with many other spots as well.
The weatherman have predicted widespread rains in J&K today and tomorrow.