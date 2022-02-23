Heavy snowfall disrupts normal life in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 23: Heavy snowfall severely affected normal life in the summer capital on Wednesday.
Overnight snowfall led to the closure of most of the roads in Srinagar. Amid snowfall, most of the shops remained closed and public transport was off the roads.
The problem was compounded by inordinate delay in snow clearance. People in most of the localities complained that no men or machinery was pressed into service to clear snow from interior roads, lanes and bylanes.
“Authorities failed to ensure prompt snow clearance or restoration of power,” said a group of locals at Khanyar.
"The snow is yet to be cleared from most of the lanes and bylanes in Srinagar city. This forced locals to stay indoors,” residents of Bemina told Greater Kashmir over phone.
Reports said that six Shikaras submerged in Dal Lake. Some shikaras were damaged after accumulated snow on them made them to sink. Report said a houseboat was also damaged in Jhelum due to snowfall.
Patients also faced immense hardships to reach hospitals in absence of snow clearance from roads. At few places, vehicles skidded off the roads and hit dividers.
Melting of snow in the afternoon caused waterlogging in various areas. The problem was compounded by over-flowing drains and dilapidated roads.
All the roads in the city's commercial hub Lal Chowk, Residency Road, Maulana Azad Road and Polo View were water-logged hampering smooth vehicular and pedestrian movement.
"Due to lack of proper drainage system in the city, vital roads are water-logged," said Muhammad Yousuf, a commuter while walking through water-logged road at Regal Chowk.
In Shaher-e-Khaas, roads in Hawal, Alamgari Bazar, Nowhatta, Nallahmar, Bohri Kadal were also water-logged.
Meanwhile, inhabitants of Shah Colony Bemina said lanes and by-lanes in the area are water-logged in absence of proper drainage system.