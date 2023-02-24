HEIs undergoing rapid transformation across country: KU VC

Srinagar, Feb 24: The 88th Gurudakshta Faculty Induction Programme concluded at the UGC-Human Resource Development Centre, University of Kashmir.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired the valedictory session of the 30-day FIP as chief guest and spoke about the relevance of such courses in the wake of greater use of “new technology” in the teaching-learning processes in higher educational institutions (HEIs).
Appreciating HRDC for emerging as a strong platform for advancement of teachers’ skills and knowledge, Prof Nilofer said HEIs across the country are undergoing rapid transformation with implementation of National Education Policy-2020 and it becomes very important for academics to remodel their teaching-learning techniques and approaches in accordance with the “new scheme of things”.
“Today, UGC’s new schemes include offering students two degrees at a time, one in online mode and the other in offline mode. Our University is exploring how best we are able to implement this scheme. Such schemes call for reorientation of teachers’ role for which institutions will have to gear up in advance,” she said, complimenting the participants, who had joined the FIP from different parts of the country, for completing the course.
Director HRDC Prof Mushtaq A Darzi said the Centre is continuously focused on acquainting teachers across the country with new skills that they need to stay relevant within and beyond classrooms. He thanked the University administration for its sustained support to the HRDC.
Coordinator HRDC Dr Sumeer Gul moderated the valedictory session and also delivered the vote of thanks.