HEIs undergoing rapid transformation across country: KU VC

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired the valedictory session of the 30-day FIP as chief guest and spoke about the relevance of such courses in the wake of greater use of “new technology” in the teaching-learning processes in higher educational institutions (HEIs).

Appreciating HRDC for emerging as a strong platform for advancement of teachers’ skills and knowledge, Prof Nilofer said HEIs across the country are undergoing rapid transformation with implementation of National Education Policy-2020 and it becomes very important for academics to remodel their teaching-learning techniques and approaches in accordance with the “new scheme of things”.