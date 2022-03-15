Heritage tree indicator of rich plant biodiversity: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar, Mar 15: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Tuesday inaugurated the Chinar Plantation Drive by planting Chinar saplings at famous Mughal Garden Nishat Bagh, here. Speaking on the occasion, the Div Com highlighted the importance of Chinar as a heritage tree and termed it as the indicator of rich plant biodiversity with tremendous environmental benefits.
He shared a legend about a gardener of the pristine Nishat Bagh Garden who had dedicated his volunteer service to sustain and maintain the garden. Pole underlined the role of gardeners and staff of the Floriculture Department to sustain the picturesque beauty of the garden.
The Div Com instructed that as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mohatsav’, initiative of the government which is being observed to celebrate 75 years of Independence, 75 Chinars shall be planted in Nishat Garden during this drive.
He said that the Floriculture Department has also transplanted Chinar trees at Char Chinar where only a single Chinar was alive to make it Char Chinar in real sense.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Floriculture Kashmir, Farooq Ahmad Rather said that today on March 15 the department is celebrating Chinar Day during which Chinar saplings are planted across the Division and the plantation drive will continue till the season of plantation.
He said Chinar is a majestic tree whose Golden colours add the beauty of Kashmir during autumn when most of the trees look withered.
Rather informed that Nishat Bagh was selected for today’s plantation drive as it has the second highest number of Chinar trees after Naseem Bagh. He added that 10,000 chinar plants will be planted across the districts this season.
Among others, Tehsildar Khanyar, senior Officers and Officials of Floriculture department were present on the occasion.