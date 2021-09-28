Hideout busted in downtown Srinagar upon disclosure of two OGWs arrested in Pulwama: police

A police spokesman tweeted this morning that the OGW duo arrested jointly by Srinagar Police, Pulwama Police and 50 RR, upon police interrogation, revealed that they had been asked to build the hideout by LeT commander Riyaz Sathrgund in the downtown area.

Following the tip off, a CASO was launched by Srinagar police along with CRPF and the hideout was discovered in the area, police said.

"However it was empty and the owner of the house is being questioned. Further investigation is going on, " it added.



