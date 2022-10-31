High Court seeks Srinagar PD&SJ’s reply on Food Court plea

In its plea through advocate Manzoor Ahmad Dar M/s Miras Foods has sought the appointment of Arbitral Tribunal for adjudication of the disputes which have arisen between the parties in relation to the contract for running of the Food Court.

The appointment of Arbitral Tribunal has been sought on the ground that due to imposition of Covid-19 lockdown and restrictions on the public movement, there was the suspension of business activities. The contractor has claimed remission in payment of license fee in relation to Food Court premises. He has also sought extension of tenure of license period on account of suspension of business activities due to Covid-19 pandemic based on orders and circular issued by the High Court and an extension in tenure of license period on account of satisfactory performance.