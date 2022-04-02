Highest 49,000 visitors throng Tulip Garden

Srinagar, Apr 2: In an overwhelming rush of visitors, Tulip Garden witnessed a footfall of over 49, 000 visitors a day ahead of the holy month of Ramadhan.
The figure is the highest till date, officials said.
An official said that at least 49,146 visitors thronged Tulip Garden on Saturday.
He said that a total of 11,143 visitors visited the garden on the first day of its opening on March 23, which include 4391 locals, 6751 national and one international visitor.
“The total number of tourists who visited the garden so far stands at around 257706.”
Tulip garden, located at the foothills of Zabarwan range with an overview of famous Dal Lake, was thrown open on March 23.
As per official statistics, 1.50 lakh footfall was registered at the Tulip garden during 2017 Tulip season, in 2018 the number was 1.83 lakh while in 2019 it was around 2.10 lakh. In 2020, the garden could not be thrown open to the public due to COVID. Similarly, last year also COVID proved to be a dampener. However, this year the garden has already witnessed 2 lakh visitors in the first 10 days after the opening, officials said.