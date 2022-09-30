Hindi Pakhwada held at RRIUM

Srinagar, Sep 30: A “Hindi Pakhwada” was conducted at RRIUM, Srinagar from September 16 to 29 to celebrate the importance of Hindi.
The main aim of the event was to make people aware of the Hindi language and to encourage people towards Hindi and work for its growth.
Various programmes like Hindi Competitions (essay, dictation, poetry, conversation, translation, examination of employees and officers learning hindi and hindi classes were conducted for the employees and students of the institute.
Neeraj Kumar, Postmaster general, chairman TOLIC, GPO, Srinagar and Prof. Zahida Zabeen, Head of Department, Hindi, Kashmir University, graced the closing ceremony as the chief guest and felicitate the participants of various competitions.
The event was hosted by Dr, Neelofar Hamid, Hindi translator, RRIUM, Srinagar and the function was attended by all the Research officers. At the end of the programme Dr Seema Akbar, Assistant Director Incharge, RRIUM, Srinagar proposed a vote of thanks.