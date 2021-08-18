HN Wanchoo Trust, Rotary Club of Kashmir launch ‘Welcome Zindagi’ initiative in J&K

Parliament members VivekTankha, Partap Singh Bajwa, RajyaSabha, Tiruchi Siva, G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, Pradeep Tamta, DrVikasMahatme, Dr Amar Patnaik, DushyantGautam, V. Vijayasai Reddy, Dr Banda Prakash, Ram VicharNetam and Surendra Singh Nagar were present on the occasion.

VivekTankha on the occasion announced organising mega health camps under Rotary Rahat Mission in Kashmir, opening of schools for especially amped children in Srinagar and Jammu and organising mega mental health awareness campaigns in Jammu and Kashmir.

The club announced the distribution of over 250 oxygen concentrators in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. It also launched Rotary Rahat Medical Mission In Jammu & Kashmir for needy patients. It also announced the opening of schools for specially-abled children in the Jammu and Kashmir regions besides launching mental health awareness programs.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Health Kashmir DrMushtaq Ahmad Rather said that the health workers have left no stone unturned to treat the people when their dear ones were leaving them at hospitals. “It was only these doctors and paramedical staffers who were treating them in these difficult times.”

Speaking on the occasion, President Rotary Club Kashmir Dr Amit Wanchoo said the aim of this Welcome Zindagi initiative is that people came back to life after the two consecutive covid-19 Waves.

“Our aim is also to provide facilitation to those who worked hard during the Coronavirus and risked their lives for the safety of others,” Wanchoo said.

He said the Rotary club Kashmir will distribute 250 concentrators to Jammu and Kashmir among them 100 each will be given to the Ladakh and 50 concentrators to Jammu.

DrWanchoo said Welcome Zindagi is a two-year campaign during which they would reach each and every corner of Jammu and Kashmir and help change their lives.