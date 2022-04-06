Hours of waiting time at Children Hospital emergency room takes toll on patients

A senior pediatrician said that round the clock facility for Pediatric Healthcare is not operational in most hospitals, putting the entire load on the tertiary care GB Pant Hospital for Children. “With time we expected the peripheries to formulate a mechanism to keep the patients in their hospitals except in case of specialised tertiary care treatment. But we are seeing every kind of patient from far off areas here because there are an inadequate number of pediatricians in peripheries,” he said. He added that currently there was an increase in a load of patients due to the seasonal flu. “Imagine, we get patients in emergency for nose congestion also,” the doctor said.

However, at GB Pant Hospital, only five doctors are available in the emergency to cater to the hundreds seeking treatment. These doctors are entrusted with the emergency ward where scores of very sick children are provided immediate treatment in addition to providing emergency consultation. During rush hours, as per the patients, it takes one to two hours to make it to the doctor’s table, despite having an emergency health need. On many occasions, there are ugly scenes of anguished parents trying to expedite treatment for their critically sick children.