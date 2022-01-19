House burgled at Barbar Shah

Srinagar, Jan 19: Burglars decamped with valuables from a house at Barbar Shah locality here on last night.
Reports said burglars barged into the house and decamped with cash, gold and other household items.
“Burglars entered the house of Fehmeeda Akhter wife of Late Khurshid Ahmad Bhat Sathu Bala near Alif Café and decamped with cash, gold, copper, shawls and other costly items,” local news agency KNS said.
Meanwhile, the family members have appealed to the concerned authorities to trace these burglars and help recover the stolen items.