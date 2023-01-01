House damaged in Bilal Colony blaze

Reports said fire started in the house of Idrees Ahmad Mir son of late Muhammad Maqbool Mir after leakage in LPG cylinder and engulfed the structure. Locals rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation. “With great difficulty we managed to remove the LPG cylinder from the kitchen and also shift inmates out of the house,” said Ajaz Ahmad, a local.

In the incident, two persons namely Haleema and her daughter were injured. They were shifted to hospital.