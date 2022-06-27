House gutted at Shah Hamdan Colony

Srinagar, June 27: A massive fire broke out in a house at Shah Hamdan Colony, Umarabad HMT area here today evening.
As per officials, the attic and first floor of the house were damaged in the incident. “Fire spread in no time. People tried to help but the flames were massive engulfing the double-storeyed structure. Emergency service from multiple fire stations tried to control the flames,” a local said.
An official from the Fire and Emergency department told Greater Kashmir that multiple fire tenders from Mujgund, JVC, and Safakadal fire stations were pressed into service.
He said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The officials said that there were no reports of any loss of life.