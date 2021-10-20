Srinagar
Houseboat sinks in Jhelum
Srinagar, Oct 20: A family of four members was rendered homeless on Wednesday after their houseboat sank in river Jhelum at AbiGuzar on Wednesday.
Reports said CRPF personnel and River police rescued all family members and no one was injured in the incident.
Owner of the house boat Muzafar Ahmed Gasi said that his houseboat has been damaged and he has been rendered homeless along with other family members.
“We appeal to the administration to ensure rehabilitation of my family. I have no other place to live in. I have two small kids to look after. It will take me over one lakh rupees to repair the houseboat,” he said.