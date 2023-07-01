How appeal for keeping Srinagar water bodies clean yielded positive result

Manzoor Wangnoo, President of the Nageen Lake Conservation Organization (NLCO), has taken pride in sharing a momentous achievement that demonstrates the power of community partnerships in environmental conservation.

“After decades of persistent efforts, a significant transformation has been witnessed - the absence of any dumping of animal carcasses, skins, offals, and other waste into our cherished water bodies, particularly Gilsar-Khushalsur, which was once a routine occurrence during Eid days,” Wangnoo said.