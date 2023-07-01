How appeal for keeping Srinagar water bodies clean yielded positive result

Srinagar, July 1: Appeal to people by various environmental protection groups to keep water bodies clean during Eid has yielded positive result.
Manzoor Wangnoo, President of the Nageen Lake Conservation Organization (NLCO), has taken pride in sharing a momentous achievement that demonstrates the power of community partnerships in environmental conservation.
“After decades of persistent efforts, a significant transformation has been witnessed - the absence of any dumping of animal carcasses, skins, offals, and other waste into our cherished water bodies, particularly Gilsar-Khushalsur, which was once a routine occurrence during Eid days,” Wangnoo said.
Wangnoo expressed his heartfelt appreciation to all the dedicated NLCO volunteers, stakeholders, and students who worked tirelessly to raise public awareness about the importance of responsible waste disposal.
“Their unwavering commitment & hard work have resulted in a profound impact on the environment, for which NLCO is deeply grateful,” he said.
He acknowledged the positive outcomes of the counselling sessions conducted with stakeholders under NLCO’s Mission Ehsaas. “The constructive engagement and dialogue have played a pivotal role in raising awareness and fostering a shared understanding of the significance of responsible waste disposal.”
He extended his sincere appreciation to the students of BEI for their active participation and engagement in this noble cause.
In addition to efforts of volunteers and stakeholders, Wangnoo extended his thanks to vigilant local residents who ensured that Gilsar-Khushalsur remained free from becoming dumping bins. “Their dedication to preserving our natural resources deserves commendation, and their vigilance has been instrumental in achieving this remarkable milestone.”
Wangnoo also commended the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) for their dedicated services in ensuring proper waste management and preventing pollution of water bodies. “The proactive efforts of the SMC have played a crucial role in keeping our lakes clean and pristine,” he said.
Additionally, he extended his gratitude to LC&MA for invaluable support and assistance throughout this endeavor.
“I firmly believe that it is through such collaborative partnerships that NLCO can continue to protect our beautiful lakes and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come. As NLCO celebrates the blessings of Eid, i call upon everyone to recommit themselves to the cause of a cleaner and greener environment. Together, through concerted efforts, NLCO aims to create a lasting legacy of responsible waste disposal and preserve the natural beauty that surrounds us,” Wangnoo added.