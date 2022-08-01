HPVT unit inaugurated at SKIMS

“This is a milestone in our over two decades of long journey of activities. The HPVT has already opened its units in various hospitals of Srinagar under the project Intersectoral collaboration with hospitals. These units have been working round the clock in these hospitals in pursuance of a mission to serve the mankind,” Bhat said.

He said to provide same kind of relief and comfort to the patients who seek consultations, treatment at SKIMS-Soura, the HPVT Management has dedicated 35 patient carrier trolleys, 20 wheel chairs, nebulizers and urine containers in the newly opened unit at SKIMS-Soura. He said HPVT has also engaged seven staff members (MPHWs) to run the unit on round the clock basis.