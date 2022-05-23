Srinagar

Huge cache of weapons recovered in Srinagar, two held

Reports said the arrests were made from Chanapora locality of uptown Srinagar.
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, May 23: Police in Srinagar on Monday claimed to have arrested two hybrid terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession.

“Srinagar Police arrested 2 local hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF. Incriminating materials, arms & ammn including 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds & 1 silencer recovered. Case registered. Investigation going on. It is a big success for Police,” a police spokesman quoted IGP Kashmir as having said.

