Hurriyat (G) vice-chairman booked under PSA for ‘inciting statements’

Srinagar, Mar 2: Police on Wednesday said it has booked Hurriyat Conference (G) Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Dar alias Gulzar under Public Safety Act for "derogatory and inciting statements".
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar police has prepared against Dar hailing from Kreeri Pattan in north Kashmir's Baramulla, at present Gungbugh Tengpora in Srinagar's Batmaloo.
Dar has been detained under PSA vide No DMS/22/PSA/137 registered on February 28 by Police Station Batmaloo and lodged in central jail Srinagar, a police officer said.
As per the officer, Dar was giving "derogatory and inciting statements to Radio Pakistan as member of Hurriyat and trying to disturb peace and tranquility in Srinagar city.”