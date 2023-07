A spokesman of Srinagar Police said on Twitter that Arfat Yusuf, son of Mohd Yusuf of Rajpora Pulwama, was arrested from Batmaloo with a glock pistol, 20 live rounds and two magazines.

“He had done terror acts in Pulwama & was in Srinagar for same. FIR 94/2023 U/s 13,23 of UAPA & 7/25 of IA Act at Batmaloo PS,” said the spokesman.