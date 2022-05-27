Hybrid LeT terrorist arrested in Bemina Srinagar: Police

Srinagar,May 27: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba hybrid terrorist in Bemina area of Central Kashmir's Srinagar district.
News agency GNS quoted a police spokesman saying that the accused identified as Nasir Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Ahad Dar resident of Gund Brath Sopore was apprehended at a joint Naka laid by Srinagar Police, valley QAT of CRPF & 2 RR at Bemina Crossing. On his frisking, one pistol, magazine and five live rounds were recovered from his possession, according to police spokesperson.
He said the accused was involved in delivering pistols in Srinagar city to carry out targeted killings.
A case under the relevant provisions of law has been registered at Police Station Bemina and further investigation has been taken up.