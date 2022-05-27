Hybrid LeT terrorist arrested in Bemina Srinagar: Police

News agency GNS quoted a police spokesman saying that the accused identified as Nasir Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Ahad Dar resident of Gund Brath Sopore was apprehended at a joint Naka laid by Srinagar Police, valley QAT of CRPF & 2 RR at Bemina Crossing. On his frisking, one pistol, magazine and five live rounds were recovered from his possession, according to police spokesperson.